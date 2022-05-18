Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. 113,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691,148. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.28 and a one year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

