Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 549.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,402. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.