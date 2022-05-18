Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,677. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.