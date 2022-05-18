Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.99. 22,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,095. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

