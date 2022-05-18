Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 3,749 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.