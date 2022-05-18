Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.71. 52,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.75 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

