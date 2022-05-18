Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 337.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 113,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,039. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

