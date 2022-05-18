EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 830,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.