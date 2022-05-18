Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Buys $110,770.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,374,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,503,294.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 82,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

