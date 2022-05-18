Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.31. 1,363,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

