Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $395.63 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775,904 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $395,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 22,218,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,162,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

