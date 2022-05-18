Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Energi has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $462,195.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00112821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00334426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,741,158 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

