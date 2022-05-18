Enecuum Price Up 21.9% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $676,128.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,706,626 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

