Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 14,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

