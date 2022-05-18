Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

