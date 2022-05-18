Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.67). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,725. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

