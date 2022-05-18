Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,990. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECIFY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.71) to €13.70 ($14.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

