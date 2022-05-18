Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after buying an additional 357,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,564,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,382,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.45. 29,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,121. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,031 shares of company stock worth $26,973,194. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

