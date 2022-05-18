Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766. Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 383,445 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 1,085,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,825. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

