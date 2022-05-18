EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 176,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,049. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

