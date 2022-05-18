EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires 10,539 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. 1,127,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.