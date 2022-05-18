Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $32.81

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.22. Dynatrace shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 20,270 shares.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.