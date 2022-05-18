Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 432 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $2,228,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.