DistX (DISTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

DistX (DISTX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $7,961.82 and $5.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00518469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,445.53 or 1.75938143 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars.

