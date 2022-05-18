Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Down 11.2%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.
Distell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distell Group (DSTZF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.