Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $323.89

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $323.89, but opened at $307.63. Dillard’s shares last traded at $292.12, with a volume of 1,254 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $7.81. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.