DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 3,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,946. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

