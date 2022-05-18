Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.