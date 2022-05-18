Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

