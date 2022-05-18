Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 765,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 188,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.01 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

