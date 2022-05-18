Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 263,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

