DeHive Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,180.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $493,807.86 and approximately $12,180.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

