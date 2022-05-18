Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $384.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

