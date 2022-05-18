Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 50% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 50% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.45. 68,377,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,608% from the average session volume of 1,452,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Data Storage had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

