Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 50% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 50% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.45. 68,377,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,608% from the average session volume of 1,452,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Data Storage had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.
About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
