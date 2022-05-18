Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. 3,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,560.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

