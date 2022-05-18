CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.62. 160,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 97,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$112.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.