CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 2,658,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,048. The stock has a market cap of $479.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.76.
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
