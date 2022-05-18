Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 7,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,496. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

