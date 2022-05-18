Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. 60,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

