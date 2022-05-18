Csenge Advisory Group Sells 459 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

EMR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. 30,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,451. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

