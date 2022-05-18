Csenge Advisory Group Sells 416 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

DG traded down $30.36 on Wednesday, hitting $197.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,112. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

