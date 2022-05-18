Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.74. 14,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,279. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

