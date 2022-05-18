Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,958 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,020. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $247.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.