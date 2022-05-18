CryptoBlades Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00518469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,445.53 or 1.75938143 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,182 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

