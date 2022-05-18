Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 18th (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Crescera Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 18th. Crescera Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CRECU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRECU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

