Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.25

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.25 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $24,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

