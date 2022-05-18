Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 15,976.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.