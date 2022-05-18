Cornichon (CORN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16,608.00

Cornichon (CORN) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $782,031.64 and $16,608.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,072,135 coins and its circulating supply is 14,830,287 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.