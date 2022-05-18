Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 2,600 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 258,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
