Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 2,600 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 258,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.