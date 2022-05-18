Core Alternative Capital Invests $166,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 260,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

