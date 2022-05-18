Core Alternative Capital Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,656,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.